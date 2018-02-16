Montreal teen fighting for life after being found in pool
MONTREAL — A 13-year-old Montreal boy remains in critical condition today after being found at the bottom of a swimming pool following a high school gym class.
The Grade 8 student was in the public pool Thursday morning for a physical education course.
No one noticed his absence when the class left the pool deck and it was the next class that found him.
A school board official said both a teacher and a lifeguard were present and there were between 20 and 30 students in the class.
First responders say he was in cardio-respiratory arrest when they arrived and they managed to reanimate him before transporting him to hospital.
The lifeguard was also sent to hospital to be treated for shock.
The local borough said the city-run pool, which is located next to the school, would remain closed indefinitely.