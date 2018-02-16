Montreal teen fighting for life after being found in pool

MONTREAL — A 13-year-old Montreal boy remains in critical condition today after being found at the bottom of a swimming pool following a high school gym class.

The Grade 8 student was in the public pool Thursday morning for a physical education course.

No one noticed his absence when the class left the pool deck and it was the next class that found him.

A school board official said both a teacher and a lifeguard were present and there were between 20 and 30 students in the class.

First responders say he was in cardio-respiratory arrest when they arrived and they managed to reanimate him before transporting him to hospital.

The lifeguard was also sent to hospital to be treated for shock.