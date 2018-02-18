Sajjan asks PM to meet with Indian politician behind Sikh separatist controversy

AGRA, India — The Canadian government is now seeking a meeting with the Indian politician who has publicly accused members of Trudeau's cabinet of being connected to the Sikh separatist movement.

A government official told reporters travelling with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's state visit to India that the Canadian high commissioner in India was asked today to set up a meeting for Trudeau with Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

Just three days ago Trudeau's officials denied Indian media reports that Singh would serve as Trudeau's tour guide when he visits the Golden Temple in Amritsar later this week and said no meeting between the two was planned.

The request is being made at the behest of Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan who was snubbed by Singh last year while on a trip to India.

Singh has said many times, including earlier this month, he believes several members of Trudeau's cabinet are sympathetic to Sikh separatists who want to create an independent Sikh state called Khalistan, something Trudeau and the cabinet ministers themselves have said is absolutely not true.