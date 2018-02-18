Vacationing Calgary man dies in Mexico following sudden illness

CALGARY — A Calgary man who suddenly became ill while on vacation in Mexico has died.

Jonathan Denis says his friend Troy Black began vomiting in Puerto Vallarta on Thursday and doctors found a tear in his esophagus.

A social media campaign began when it appeared that the hospital where Black was being treated didn't have enough blood for a transfusion, inspiring many people to donate blood in Canada and abroad.

Denis says he received a text message from Black's wife, Lindsay, saying he died Saturday night from cardiac arrest.

Arrangements are being made to bring his body back to Calgary.