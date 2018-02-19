Burlington man, 52, arrested after seven-hour standoff with police

BURLINGTON, Ont. — Police west of Toronto say they used tear gas to bring a man into custody during a seven-hour standoff at a home in Burlington.

They say the initial call came in Sunday night from a banquet hall in nearby Milton, Ont., where a man and woman were seen having an argument in a parking lot.

Police say the man, who witnesses believed was intoxicated, then got into a vehicle and drove off.

Halton regional police tracked the vehicle to an address in Burlington, where an officer had a discussion with the man in the driveway.

They say the 52-year-old then went into the home and got a machete, which he brandished in the doorway.

Over the course of about seven hours late Sunday and early Monday, police negotiated with the man while he barricaded himself inside.

They eventually obtained a warrant for his arrest, fired tear gas into the home and brought him into custody.