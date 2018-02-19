In the news today, Feb. 19

Three stories in the news for Monday, Feb. 19

———

ARCHIVISTS AIM FOR MORE INDIGENOUS SENSITIVITY

Reconciliation is rewriting Canada's memory banks as archivists across the country work to make their collections more open to, and sensitive towards Indigenous people. Library and Archives Canada is leading the way with a 12-million dollar project to hire Aboriginal archivists to work in First Nations communities and to give more control over materials gathered there to the people who created them. The Truth and Reconciliation Commission's report urged libraries and archives to rethink their work in light of Indigenous people.

———

SOFTWOOD LUMBER DUTIES NOT SOURING INDUSTRY OUTLOOK

American softwood lumber duties aren't dampening the spirits of Canadian lumber producers as strong demand from rising U-S housing starts and tight supply is expected to keep prices high throughout 2018. Kenneth Shields, C-E-O of Vancouver-based Conifex Timber, says his company's per share earnings more than doubled last year, and he expects the trend to continue this year. And other large western Canadian producers are waxing equally positive about the year ahead.

———

FAMILIES FIND CLOSE QUARTERS CREATE TIGHT BONDS

Skyrocketing real estate and rental markets across much of the country have some families choosing small spaces over suburban sprawl — and finding unexpected benefits. Adrian Crook's family exemplifies the trend. He lives with his five kids in a one-thousand square-foot condo in downtown Vancouver. He says living small requires some creativity, but also allows the family to easily walk to parks, galleries and libraries, and teaches the kids about diversity that they may not see in the suburbs.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continues state visit to India.

— Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball to launch plan for growth in the oil and gas industry at a symposium in St. John's.

— Parliamentary Secretary David Lametti makes an announcement in Montreal regarding support for improving the digital literacy of Canadians.

— The National Indigenous Survivors of Child Welfare Network holds an information session in Ottawa on the proposed Sixties Scoop Settlement.

— B.C. Finance Minister Carole James holds a pre-budget event at a day care centre in Victoria.