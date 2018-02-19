Man, 38, dead after pickup truck rolls over, crashes into creek
JARVIS, Ont. — Provincial police say a man is dead after his car rolled over and ended up submerged in a creek in Jarvis, Ont., on Sunday morning.
Police haven't said when exactly the crash happened, but they say their investigation has revealed that a black pickup truck left the road, rolled over and crashed into a nearby creek.
They say a passerby spotted the truck and reported it to police at about 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Police say Haldimand County Fire Services found an unresponsive man inside the vehicle.
Paramedics took Jeffrey Walker, 38, of Simcoe, Ont., to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police are continuing their investigation and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to come forward.
