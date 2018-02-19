Man found dead in basement of burning Georgetown, Ont., home
GEORGETOWN, Ont. — Police west of Toronto say a man was found dead in a house that was on fire in Georgetown, Ont., on Sunday night.
Halton regional police say neighbours saw smoke billowing from the home at about 10:30 p.m. and called 911.
Police say firefighters extinguished the blaze, and began to search the home.
They say a man's body was found in the basement, and the Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified.
Police say the deceased has not yet been identified, and they "won't be speculating" on his cause of death.
