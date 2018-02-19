Man found dead in basement of burning Georgetown, Ont., home

GEORGETOWN, Ont. — Police west of Toronto say a man was found dead in a house that was on fire in Georgetown, Ont., on Sunday night.

Halton regional police say neighbours saw smoke billowing from the home at about 10:30 p.m. and called 911.

Police say firefighters extinguished the blaze, and began to search the home.

They say a man's body was found in the basement, and the Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified.