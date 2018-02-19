Porch lights turn on across continent for N.B. teen behind good-deed movement

Porch lights have been turning on across North America in honour of a New Brunswick teenager who turned a terminal prognosis into an online movement that inspired acts of kindness around the globe.

Rebecca Schofield died of brain cancer in Moncton on Saturday evening at the age of 18.

Hundreds of members of a Facebook group dedicated to her #BeccaToldMeTo movement said they were turning on their porch lights Sunday evening in her honour, in places like California, Arizona, Texas, Florida and across Canada.

Her supporters were also commenting that they would continue to carry out her final request and perform random acts of kindness — with one home daycare owner posting that she was offering her clients a week of free child care.

The Riverview, N.B., teenager penned a bucket list in December 2016 after learning her years-long battle with brain cancer had taken a turn for the worse, with doctors giving her only months to live.