RCMP make arrest in 2002 slaying of Alberta woman Adrienne McColl
About one week ago, the RCMP announced that advances in forensic technologies had permitted them to discover new evidence in the cold case.
AIRDRIE, Alta. — A Quebec man has been arrested in the slaying of a 21-year-old woman 16 years ago.
The body of Adrienne McColl was found on a rancher's field in February 2002 about 85 kilometres south of Calgary.
She'd gone missing around Valentine's Day and was found on Feb. 17 just outside Nanton.
The RCMP has called a news conference today in Airdrie to discuss a development in the case.
A man was arrested Saturday.
The force's major crimes unit said in the earlier statement they were convinced they would make an arrest and that the investigation had been ongoing since the discovery of McColl's body.
