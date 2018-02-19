Trudeau to meet Indian politician behind Sikh separatist controversy

MUMBAI, India — An Indian politician who publicly accused members of Justin Trudeau's cabinet of being connected to the Sikh separatist movement will meet the prime minister this week.

A tweet from the account of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh says he will meet Trudeau on Wednesday.

Singh's tweet says he hopes the meeting will "help strengthen the close Indo-Canadian business ties as well as the deep-rooted people-to-people relations between our two countries."

Trudeau says the details of the meeting are still being worked out, including whether any cabinet ministers will attend.

Singh has accused multiple Trudeau cabinet ministers of being separatist sympathizers and has alleged that Canada's Sikh communities are a hotbed of separatists.

Trudeau is in Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat today, where streets are hung with banners bearing his picture.

Throughout the city of Ahmedabad, billboards and banners with Trudeau's and Modi's photos and the saying "Long Live India-Canada Friendship" are displayed along the motorcade route.