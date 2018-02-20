Canadian Judicial Council recommends Quebec judge be removed from office

OTTAWA — The Canadian Judicial Council is recommending that a Quebec Superior Court justice be removed from office.

A committee of the council found in a report last November that Michel Girouard attempted to mislead and conceal the truth during a review of drug-related allegations against him.

That report was the second investigation stemming from allegations from a police informant in 2012 who said Girouard bought drugs from him in 2010, when the judge was still a lawyer.

The council issued a statement Tuesday to say it agreed with last fall's findings.

It said it concluded that the judge's integrity has been fatally compromised and that public confidence in the judiciary warrants a recommendation he be removed from office.

The matter is now in the hands of federal Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould.

In April 2016, the judicial council ruled Girouard could return to sit as a judge despite the council's own inquiry committee recommending he be removed from office months earlier.

The federal and provincial justice ministers jointly requested the council conduct a second inquiry into the allegations, primarily into the truthfulness of the judge's testimony under oath and his integrity.