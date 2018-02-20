Five people facing charges after allegedly stolen vehicle evades police, flips over

POWASSAN, Ont. — Provincial police in northern Ontario say five people have been charged after an allegedly stolen vehicle sped away from police and flipped onto its roof on Sunday.

Police say that at about 2:30 p.m. in Powassan, Ont., officers found a vehicle travelling at nearly twice the limit of 100 kilometres per hour.

Investigators say the driver didn't pull over for officers, and the vehicle was found flipped on its roof a short time later.

They say witnesses reported that all five people who had been inside had fled. Police say two of them were found quickly, and the other three were located with the help of police dogs.

The vehicle, police say, was reported stolen from Toronto earlier in the day.