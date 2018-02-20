In the news today, Feb. 20

Seven stories in the news for Tuesday, Feb. 20

VIRTUE AND MOIR CAP CAREER IN A GOLDEN GLOW

Canadian ice dance darlings Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir are going out on top, ending their illustrious career as the most decorated figure skaters in Olympic history. In what was likely their final competition, fans roared when Virtue and Moir won ice dance gold at the Winter Games last night. It was the second gold medal in Pyeongchang for the duo after they helped Canada win the team event earlier in the Games.

SHARP PERFORMANCE EARNS CASSIE SHARPE A GOLD MEDAL

Comox, B.C. skier Cassie Sharpe also collected a gold medal for Canada at the Winter games on Tuesday by capturing the women's halfpipe competition. Canada could add to its 19 medals today in women's bobsled, long-track speedskating and men's skicross. Canada begins the day third in the standings with 19 medals — 8 gold, 5 silver and 6 bronze.

CLOSING ARGUMENTS EXPECTED IN TINA FONTAINE CASE

Lawyers are expected to deliver final arguments today in the case of a man accused of killing an Indigenous teenage girl and dumping her in Winnipeg's Red River. Raymond Cormier, 56, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the August 2014 slaying of 15-year-old Tina Fontaine. Her death reignited calls for a national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women.

BUDGET DAY IN BRITISH COLUMBIA

It's budget day in B.C. and NDP Finance Minister Carole James says her financial plan will look much different than those put forward by the previous Liberal government. James bucked tradition Monday by opting to read a children's book to some kids at a child-care centre instead of buying new shoes. She says for 16 years the former Liberal government didn't share the wealth, but that will change with this budget.

ONTARIO LAWMAKERS BEING SPRINT TO ELECTION

The Ontario legislature resumes sitting today for the final session before a spring election, and it's unclear if Patrick Brown will be there. The former Progressive Conservative will have to sit as an independent after being booted out of the Tory caucus last week. He had stepped down as party leader last month amid allegations of sexual misconduct, but has since mounted a campaign to clear his name.

PM TRUDEAU TO MEET WITH POLITICIAN BEHIND SIKH CONTROVERSY

An Indian politician who publicly accused members of Justin Trudeau's cabinet of being connected to the Sikh separatist movement will meet the prime minister later this week. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed the meeting, but provided no details on what he plans to discuss with Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. Singh has publicly accused several members of Trudeau's cabinet of being involved in Sikh separatist causes.

WASHINGTON SENATOR WANTS B.C. BAN ON FISH FARMS

A Washington senator is urging British Columbia phase out ocean-based Atlantic salmon farms when the province decides if it will renew farm leases this June. Democratic Senator Kevin Ranker says the American ban will be less effective in the shared ecosystem of the Salish Sea if fish farms continue to operate in Canadian waters.

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Atlantic premiers and several federal ministers meet in Moncton to discuss the Atlantic Growth Strategy.

— The Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls holds hearings in Rankin Inlet, Nunavut.

— Sentencing hearing today in San Francisco for Canadian Karim Baratov, who pleaded guilty in a massive hack at Yahoo.

— New Brunswick Southern Railway to enter pleas in Saint John on 24 charges stemming from the Lac Megantic disaster.

— N.L. Education, Skills and Labour Minister Al Hawkins will make an announcement regarding minimum wage.