Man charged after allegedly trying to cash in stolen lottery tickets
A
A
Share via Email
Provincial police say a man is facing charges after he allegedly tried to cash in stolen lottery tickets in Erin, Ont.
Police say a person reported drills, a wallet and lottery tickets had been stolen from two vehicles on Monday.
They say that on Tuesday, officers learned that a man was trying to cash in the tickets at a local store.
Police say a 25-year-old man was charged with possession of stolen property.
He's scheduled to appear in court next month.