Montreal mayor causes uproar with plan to limit cars in iconic Mount Royal park

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante is sticking by her decision to prohibit drivers from using the scenic road through the city's famous Mount Royal park.

Plante told reporters today she is pushing ahead with a pilot project she says will reappropriate the mountain's main artery for its original purpose as a park and not as a transit link.

The mayor said the road that winds through the iconic mountain was never meant to be used as a shortcut to get from one end of the city to the other.

A petition with more than 14,000 signatures has been launched to get the city to change course.

Plante says the city will decide whether to make the change permanent after the results of the pilot project, which is expected to begin shortly.

The transit ban was instituted by Luc Ferrandez, the popular mayor of the Plateau district and the bane of many of the neighbourhood's business owners.