At a student protest, outside the White House, a snapshot of American gun debate

WASHINGTON — A snapshot of America's gun debate unfolded outside the White House on Wednesday, on the fringes of a youth-led march where teenaged demonstrators drew cheers from adult bystanders and horn-blasts of support from motorists.

Nijier Coates felt like an outlier.

The 16-year-old high school student favours gun rights, he's been shooting for years, has a dad in the military, a mom in federal security and he made clear why he was attending this gun-control march: "I'm just here with my friends."

It was one of several protests across the country, as schools in Maryland and Virginia saw students spill out to voice their impatience with generations of politicians who have resisted taking meaningful action on gun control.

There were also protests in Florida, where a school massacre revived the national debate. Students chanted in the halls of the legislature and stormed into the office of Florida Gov. Rick Scott, demanding a meeting.

The marches got support from parents, teachers, and school principals. In some cases, the approval was tacit: "Our principal was like, 'Because I'm the principal I can't really say you should walk out. But I’m not gonna stop you,'" said one Maryland teen, 16-year-old Jennifer Rodriguez.

So they took the metro to Capitol Hill and marched to the White House, chanting, "We have a voice. We have a voice" and, "No more violence! No more silence!" and, "Hey-hey, ho-ho, the NRA has got to go."

But Coates finds some of this unfair — blaming the National Rifle Association, or guns for that matter.

"I'm an NRA member. My family is," he said.

"To ban all those guns — I don't know what to say.... In a DUI, we blame the (drunk) driver. In a bombing, we blame the bomber. But in a mass shooting, we blame the gun. It makes no sense to me, and it makes no sense to other people. Why do we blame an object? If I laid a gun on the floor right here, would it shoot me? No... People kill people. Guns don't kill people."

Yet he shares so much common ground with his friends.

Expanded background checks; a ban on purchases for people with mental disabilities; wait times — he supports them all. Coates also wants limits on clip sizes: "There's no reason for a civilian to have a 60-round magazine that goes into an AR-15."

It turns out other kids share those objectives. Few have any illusions the United States is on the cusp of a broader gun ban.

"I know that's not really going to happen," said Kylee Sebens, 15.

"At least (have) a little bit stricter rules."

The same goes for Coates' friend, Liam deLone-Bellsey: "We need to have smaller clips. I don't think anyone should be able to fire off 50 straight bullets. It seems ridiculous. And people with felonies and mental-health issues — they shouldn't be able to get guns either."

That, in a nutshell, is America's gun-control debate.

Limited reforms have near-unanimous support. This week, a Quinnipiac poll showed 83 per cent approval for a mandatory federal wait time to buy a weapon and 97 per cent support for expanded background checks, significantly higher than the 67 per cent support for a ban on so-called assault weapons.

So why the failure to get anything done?

One author ascribes it to political tribalism. In a country split into mutually loathing camps, she says the paramount priority is not to find solutions but to pound away at the other: city-dweller versus country-dweller, Democrat versus Republican, upper class versus lower class, and gun-owner versus gun-hater.

"People from one tribe see others not just as the political opposition, but as immoral, evil and un-American," Yale professor Amy Chua, author of, "Political Tribes: Group Instinct and the Fate of Nations," wrote in the New York Times.

"America desperately needs leaders with the courage to break out of the tribalist cycle, but where are we going to find them?"

As the kids protested, the tribal passions simmered.

Conspiracy-theory peddlers smeared the student protesters as actors, or political plants and these videos skyrocketed to popularity on social media. One such video even got a Twitter "like" from the American president's son, Donald Trump Jr.

Inside the White House, the president met survivors of school shootings. He promised to consider some reforms. On Capitol Hill, lawmakers from both parties are discussing some limited measures.

Meanwhile, on the sidewalk outside the White House, Sebens described the effects of school shootings on her generation. She said she has a group chat set up on her phone so she can immediately connect with her entire family in the event of massacre.

"You can't really feel safe — in or out of school now," she said. "We're having lockdown drills. But we don't think it's going to help. Florida (had those drills) it and it didn't help at all...