Flooding due to ice jam prompts state of emergency in Brantford, Ont.

BRANTFORD, Ont. — A city in southwestern Ontario has declared a state of emergency due to flooding.

The Grand River runs through the city of Brantford, Ont., and conservation officials say levels have been rising after an ice jam released and sent a surge of water downstream.

The city says residents in three neighbourhoods that surround the river — Holmedale, Old West Brant and Eagle Place — should immediately evacuate to the north.

Officials say buses are available for people who need to be taken out of the area.

They say police are going door-to-door in some areas, encouraging people to leave the flood-plain area.