Montreal teen dies about a week after being found at bottom of swimming pool

MONTREAL — A Montreal teenager has died about a week after being found at the bottom of a swimming pool following his high school gym class.

The mayor of the borough where the incident occurred last Thursday issued a statement on Wednesday to announce the death of the 14-year-old boy.

"Our most sincere condolences and thoughts go out to the boy's family as well as his friends and classmates," said Francois William Croteau.

"Today, the entire borough is in mourning and has been shaken by this human drama."

He said investigations are underway to determine what happened.

"I understand that the family and residents have many questions and want light to be shed on the circumstances surrounding this tragic event. For this to happen, we must let public authorities continue their work."

No one noticed the Grade 8 student's absence when his class left the pool deck and it was the next group that found him.

A school board official said both a teacher and a lifeguard were present along with between 20 and 30 of the boy's classmates.

The boy had been in critical condition since the incident.