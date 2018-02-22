City of Montreal criticized after low-income tenants forced from 'unsafe' homes

Montreal housing advocates are criticizing how the city has handled the eviction of a building of low-income tenants.

More than a dozen residents in the Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood had to leave their homes today, three weeks after the city sent them a notice stating the building was unsafe.

Their lawyer says rents have gone up in the neighbourhood in recent years and some of the tenants don't know where to go.

Stephane Proulx believes they should have been given more time to move and to seek compensation from the province's rental board.

A spokesman for the city says there was no choice but to ask the residents to leave to ensure their safety.