Hamilton couple charged for alleged disability payment fraud, mortgage forgery

HAMILTON — A Hamilton couple has been charged after police say they found a man claimed tens of thousands of dollars in disability payments under false pretences.

Hamilton police say an investigation began when they recieved information late last year from the Ontario Disability Support Program that a local couple may be defrauding the provincial service.

Police allege the man failed to disclose earnings from his job to the provincial government while receiving payments from the disability support program.

Officers say, as a result, the man allegedly received about $130,000 he was not entitled to.

During the investigation, police say they also found forged documents in a mortgage application used to purchase a house worth more than $500,000.

Police say a 48 year-old man faces one count of fraud over $5,000 and one count of using a forged document. His wife is also charged with fraud over $5,000.