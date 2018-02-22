Manitoba premier announces 'no wrong door' harassment policy for all staff
WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government has announced a new harassment policy following allegations that a former cabinet minister tickled and groped female staffers.
Progressive Conservative Premier Brian Pallister says the "no wrong door" policy gives all government staff options to report complaints.
He says employees will be respected and heard, and should not fear an impact on their careers.
Several women who came forward earlier this month said Stan Struthers, an NDP cabinet minister from 2003 to 2014, tickled them, groped them or made sexual remarks.
Former NDP premier Greg Selinger apologized, but said he was unaware at the time that anything had happened.
Selinger announced this week that he will resign his legislature seat on March 7.
