More trouble for Trudeau India trip over invitation error, reports of Modi snub

OTTAWA — Justin Trudeau's turbulent trip to India is drawing domestic political criticism and raising eyebrows internationally as the Prime Minister's Office deals with the fallout of its botched party invitation to a convicted attempted murderer.

Trudeau's office has said an invitation issued to Jaspal Atwal for a reception in Delhi was a mistake and was rescinded as soon as it was discovered.

Erin O'Toole, the Conservative foreign affairs critic, says on Twitter that the prime minister's trip is a profound disappointment that is eroding Canadian relations with an important country.

That's just the tip of the social media iceberg as Indian journalists and international newspaper are reporting a trip gone awry.

Trudeau had to profess his support for a united India after local journalists and pundits accused him of being soft on Sikh separatists.

Numerous pundits have said Trudeau is being snubbed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who he has not met since his arrival in India on Sunday, although the two are to meet on Friday.

However, Modi has tweeted that he is looking forward to meeting Trudeau.