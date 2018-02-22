Truce called in trade war between B.C. and Alberta over the Trans Mountain pipeline

VICTORIA - The Alberta government has accepted an olive branch from British Columbia and is suspending its ban on the province's wine in an ongoing dispute over the Trans Mountain pipeline.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley took the step after B.C.'s John Horgan said his government will ask the courts if it has the right to protect its environment by restricting diluted bitumen in the pipeline.

In the meantime, Premier John Horgan says the province will not proceed with proposed regulatory restrictions on the increase of diluted bitumen transportation through the province.

Horgan says his government is filing a constitutional reference case on the issue, which has been at the centre of the heated dispute between B.C. and Alberta.

He says the federal government declined an invitation to join the province in the reference question.

Horgan denies the province is backing down in the dispute, saying the intention is to have cooler heads prevail.