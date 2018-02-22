Internet declares Trudeau’s outfits in India an over-the-top fashion faux pas

“Jai Ho?” For Justin Trudeau and his India trade trip outfits, it’s more like “Jai No.”

The celebratory anthem of Indian blockbuster film Slumdog Millionaire may be the note the prime minister was hoping to strike on his eight-day mission, but critics think otherwise.

Trudeau, his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, and their three children have been criticized online and by media outlets in India for their display of “choreographed cuteness” and “razzle-dazzle” of over-the-top outfits.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, dressed in a plain black shirt and jacket, was photographed alongside the Trudeaus who were garbed in traditional garments fit for a wedding.

Grégoire Trudeau wore a pearl-and-cream-coloured sari dress made by a Brampton designer, and the prime minister showed off a silken, gold-coloured sherwani, a long coat top with embroidery.

“It’s mostly worn by a groom on his wedding day,” said Ruqayya Saed, owner of Apna Collection, an online boutique for traditional Indian clothing based in the GTA.

“It is too formal, but . . . if he was comfortable (in it), that’s good,” Saed said.

News reports out of India cautioned the prime minister to, “Never take dressing tips from the weddings of expat Indian friends,” a Times of India story said.

The Washington Post wrote, “the latest gags focus on his razzle-dazzle wardrobe, upstaging even India’s flamboyant movie stars.”

Vanity Fair even weighed in, comparing the “scandal” to “Donald Trump’s taste in interior decorating.”

“The world is generally consumed with much more pressing scandals, and at the end of the day, Trudeau would not be Trudeau unless he was going above and beyond and into outer space and around the farthest reaches of the universe and back to Canada. He really is the most.”

Indian politician Omar Abduallah took to Twitter with a collage of the Trudeau family in their colourful attire, touching their hands and bowing their heads in the namaste gesture.

“Is it just me or is this choreographed cuteness all just a bit much now? Also FYI, we Indians don’t dress like this every day, sir, not even in Bollywood.”

The online jabs may be last on the prime minster’s priority list of criticisms as he prepares to wrap up his stay in India on Saturday. Earlier in the week, Trudeau’s office rescinded an invite to a convicted attempted murdered to a reception in Delhi.

Trudeau’s fashion missteps have some precedents set by previous Canadian leaders. Former prime minister Stephen Harper was pictured wearing a cowboy at the Calgary Stampede, and Jean Chrétien was photographed wearing a UN helmet backwards.

Despite the flak Trudeau is getting online, some observers have been outspoken in his defence: “Obviously, someone else has created their wardrobe. They have trusted that advice and despite some of it being over the top, I think it’s nice of them to wear it,” one Twitter user said.

“In any case, I think they’re all looking really good.