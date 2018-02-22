Vanguard Investments to introduce its first mutual funds in Canada
TORONTO — Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. says it has filed a preliminary prospectus with Canadian securities regulators to offer four low-cost and actively managed mutual funds.
This represents Vanguard's first suite of mutual funds in Canada and will complement the firm's 36 exchange-traded funds in the country.
The mutual funds are each expected to have a maximum management fee of 0.50 per cent.
They will include a global balanced fund, a global dividend fund, an international growth fund and a fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation and income.
Vanguard has over $14 billion in assets in Canada through its ETF offerings.
