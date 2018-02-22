Weir unaware of any harassment allegations as deadline for complaints passes

OTTAWA — Federal NDP MP Erin Weir says he remains in the dark about any allegations of harassment against him, despite the party's deadline for complaints having come and gone.

The Saskatchewan MP was temporarily suspended from his duties earlier this month after caucus colleague Christine Moore alleged that Weir had engaged in harassing behaviour towards women, including party staff members.

While Moore said she had not personally experienced anything untoward, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh deemed the allegations serious enough to suspend Weir and launch a third-party investigation.

Any would-be complainants were given until Feb. 20 to report the incident to the investigator, University of Ottawa law professor Michelle Flaherty.

The NDP is refusing to say whether any complaints were received, and is waiting for Flaherty to complete her report before commenting further.