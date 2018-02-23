Here's a list January inflation rates for Canadian provinces, territories
OTTAWA — Canada's national annual inflation rate was 1.7 per cent in January, Statistics Canada says. Here's what happened in the provinces and territories (previous month in brackets):
— Newfoundland and Labrador: 1.1 per cent (1.7)
— Prince Edward Island: 1.6 (2.0)
— Nova Scotia: 1.4 (1.7)
— New Brunswick: 1.8 (2.9)
— Quebec: 1.3 (1.8)
— Ontario: 1.8 (1.5)
— Manitoba: 2.1 (2.9)
— Saskatchewan: 2.5 (3.4)
— Alberta: 1.4 (2.0)
— British Columbia: 2.1 (2.0)
— Whitehorse, Yukon: (2.1)
— Yellowknife, N.W.T.: (2.4)
