Human remains identified as missing man from Elliot Lake, Ont., OPP say

ELLIOT LAKE, Ont. — Provincial police in northern Ontario have identified the human remains found in a wooded area last week.

OPP say the remains — which were found by officers in Elliot Lake, Ont., on Feb. 14 — belong to 31-year-old Joseph Topping.

They say the man was reported missing Jan. 8.

Police say a post-mortem is being conducted in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

OPP say members of their crime and forensic units are conducting the investigation.

