Jury deliberating in first-degree murder trial of former N.L. athlete

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — The jury has begun deliberating at the murder trial of a former elite Newfoundland athlete charged with beating a man to death with a hammer.

Anne Norris pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of 46-year-old Marcel Reardon, but admitted to repeatedly hitting him in the head with a hammer early in the morning of May 9, 2016.

Her defence team has argued the 30-year-old former member of a provincial basketball team did it in the grips of a mental disorder and should be found not criminally responsible.

Crown prosecutor Iain Hollett says evidence presented throughout the trial shows she was not delusional and planned a deliberate killing.

But defence lawyer Jerome Kennedy says Norris "fell off a cliff" in her mental health and had been released from hospital days before the murder.