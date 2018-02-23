'Just killed 2 ppl:' A timeline of the La Loche school shooting

LA LOCHE, Sask. — A student, who was 17 at the time, is to find out today whether he will be sentenced as an adult or a youth for killing four people and injuring seven others in a mass shooting in La Loche, Sask., in January 2016.

Here is a timeline of events:

Jan. 22, 2016, before 1 p.m. — Two teen brothers are gunned down in a home on Dene Crescent. There is a chilling exchange between friends chatting online. "Just killed 2 ppl,'' a youth writes to his friends. "Bout to shoot ip the school.''

Jan. 22, 2016, shortly after 1 p.m. — Police begin receiving calls from frantic students and teachers who say there is a shooter in the high school. Students, just returning from lunch, flee for their lives. Some run for the doors, others hide in classrooms and in gym dressing rooms.

Jan. 22, 2016, between 1:08 p.m. and 1:10 p.m. — Police arrive at the school. Officers see the outside door has been shot. They see a shooter inside and chase him deeper into the school.

Jan. 22, 2016, 1:15 p.m. — Police challenge the shooter and he surrenders without negotiation or incident. Officers find nine people shot. Teacher's aide Marie Janvier, 21, dies at the school. Teacher Adam Wood, 35, is rushed to hospital, but cannot be saved.

Jan. 22, 2016, after 1:15 p.m. — Police receive a call about a body in a house. They rush to the home and find Drayden Fontaine, 13, and Dayne Fontaine, 17, dead.

Jan. 25, 2016 — A 17-year-old boy makes his first court appearance. The teen, who can't be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder.

Jan. 29, 2016 — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits La Loche. He assures the community that his government will offer support for years to come.

Feb. 26, 2016 — Students return to the high school after changes are made, including added security and counsellors.

Oct. 28, 2016 — The accused, who has turned 18, pleads guilty to two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder. The Crown says it wants him sentenced as an adult. Two weeks are set aside for a sentencing hearing in May and June.

Jan. 9, 2017 — Greg Hatch, principal of the La Loche high school, says students and staff are still suffering and feel they've been abandoned to deal with the trauma alone.

May 15-18 — The first week of a sentencing hearing for the teen is held in Meadow Lake, Sask. An agreed statement of facts details the shooter's actions and the court hears from victims who talk about their survivors' guilt. The mother of the two Fontaine boys forgives the shooter. There is very little explanation for motive. The teen's lawyer, Aaron Fox, says there isn't a simple explanation for what happened. He notes his client has cognitive, social and developmental issues.

June 13-16 — The second week of a sentencing hearing, again in Meadow Lake, hears from the teen, who tearfully says if he could talk to Wood, he would tell him he was sorry. "I would say to him: 'I didn't really know you, but I heard you were a good person, a kind person ... and I'm sorry I shot you.'" The teen also apologizes to Marie Janvier's mother. "I'm sorry I ruined your life and took your daughter away. All she wanted to do was help students."