New Brunswick mom makes appeal for help in suspicious disappearance of son, 17

FREDERICTON — A New Brunswick mother has issued an emotional appeal for her missing 17-year-old son, who last spoke to her more than seven months ago and whose disappearance is considered suspicious.

Amanda Frigault said in a YouTube video that she's becoming fearful she will never see her son Brayden Joseph Thibault again, and recalled that his parting words to her were, "I love you more, Momma."

Frigault held a news conference at RCMP headquarters in Fredericton today.

She said she is appealing to the public in hope someone familiar with what happened to Thibault will have the "courage and compassion" to come forward and inform his family.

Sitting next to photos of her son when he was a little boy, she said in the video that she missed her son's smiles, hugs, his sarcasm, his dancing with his little sister and "his kind soul and his beautiful heart."

He was last seen in Fredericton's northside on July 31 last year.