North Bay man dies after police called to home; SIU investigating
NORTH BAY, Ont. — The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the death of a 43-year-old man in North Bay, Ont., on Thursday morning.
The agency says local police officers were called to a domestic dispute at a home at about 5 a.m.
Upon arrival, says the SIU, officers became involved in an interaction with a man.
He went into medical distress, was taken by ambulance to hospital, and died about an hour and a half after the initial call.
The man's name and the cause of death have not been released.
Four investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.
The SIU investigates all reports involving police where there is death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.
