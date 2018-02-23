North Bay man dies after police called to home; SIU investigating

NORTH BAY, Ont. — The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the death of a 43-year-old man in North Bay, Ont., on Thursday morning.

The agency says local police officers were called to a domestic dispute at a home at about 5 a.m.

Upon arrival, says the SIU, officers became involved in an interaction with a man.

He went into medical distress, was taken by ambulance to hospital, and died about an hour and a half after the initial call.

The man's name and the cause of death have not been released.

Four investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.