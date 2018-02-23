Pickup driver dead after crash in northwestern Ontario, police say

KENORA, Ont. — Provincial police say a driver of a pickup truck is dead after crash on a highway in northwestern Ontario.

Police say they are investigating the fatal collision between the pick-up truck and a tractor trailer, which happened at about 8:30 a.m. Friday on Highway 17, east of Kenora, Ont.

They say the male driver of the pickup was pronounced dead in hospital.

Police say the driver and passenger in the tractor trailer sustained minor injuries.