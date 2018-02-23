Quebec City dumps 46 million litres of raw sewage into St. Lawrence River

Quebec City says it has dumped about 46 million litres of raw sewage into the St. Lawrence River in order to do maintenance work on a pumping station.

A spokesperson for the city said the work began Thursday night as scheduled and ended at around 11 a.m this morning.

The city said this week that neglecting to do the repairs could lead to equipment breakdowns and more serious environmental problems down the line.

The riverbanks will be inspected following the work.

Montreal's administration was widely criticized in 2015 for dumping 4.9 billion litres of raw sewage into the river.