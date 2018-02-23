Sajjan says military working to settle class action suits out of court

OTTAWA — Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan says the military is looking to settle several class-action lawsuits filed by members of the Canadian Armed Forces.

Sajjan says the plaintiffs, who are alleging sexual assault, racism, harassment and discrimination, have agreed to suspend their litigation.

In response, the government will drop its efforts to strike down the class actions and seek to resolve matters outside court.

The minister says he hopes settlements will bring closure and healing to those involved.

The military has been stressing its efforts to fight racism and inappropriate sexual behaviour in the ranks.