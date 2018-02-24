Montreal seeks citizen input on animal control after revoking pit bull ban

MONTREAL — The City of Montreal is asking citizens to weigh in on a new animal control bylaw after suspending the previous administration's controversial pit bull ban.

The city is holding a series of consultations — the first of which was Saturday — and has created a website and an online survey to seek public input.

City councillor Craig Sauve says that a central theme of the discussions thus far has been the need for more education for dog owners and families.

He says the city wants to draft a new bylaw that will focus on reducing dog bites without targeting any specific breed.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante's administration suspended the pit bull ban in December, calling it unscientific.