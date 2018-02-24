Road worker killed after car crashes into highway work site near Montreal

MONTREAL — A 44-year-old road worker was killed and seven others were injured after a vehicle crashed into a highway work site west of Montreal last night.

Quebec provincial police say a 38-year-old van driver was arrested and is expected to be charged with impaired driving causing death and impaired driving causing bodily harm.

Police say the accident happened around 11:30 p.m. when the man's vehicle collided with an SUV and sent it crashing into a group of workers near Dorval, Que.

In addition to the deceased, five of the workers were seriously injured and two others were treated for shock.

Police say the highway's right lane was closed for roadwork and there were protective vehicles and proper signage in place.