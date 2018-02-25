Metro Cities Roundup: B.C. budget, Calgary's new toy library, and cannabis queries

TOP NEWS

The B.C. government unveiled its budget, with a "bold" plan to tackle housing issues in that province, including a new tax on home speculators and plans to create 114,000 affordable homes over the next decade. Housing experts in the province told Metro Vancouver's Ainslie Cruickshank the budget sends a message that "that the shenanigans of recent years are not going to be tolerated."

INSPIRING URBANISM

A Vancouver non-profit has signed a six-month contract to manage two of the city's most run-down single-room occupancy hotels.

A Calgary community group has launched a toy lending library.

HOT TOPICS

Numbers obtained by Metro Toronto's Gilbert Ngabo show what tenant advocates have long suspected: the number of landlords applying for above-guideline rent increases has gone up in Ontario.

Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi is calling on the federal government to help provinces fight the opioid crisis.

Ontario's Metrolinx transit agency is experimenting with adding Wi-Fi to trains and buses.

Edmonton city councillors are grappling with where people will be allowed to sell and smoke cannabis when legalization kicks in this summer, Kevin Maimann reports.

Ontario is moving to put legislation in place regulating elevator repairs, making it one of the first jurisdictions in the world to establish standards for repair times, The Canadian Press reports.

Vancouver and Surrey are vying for $50 million in prize money from Infrastructure Canada to make the so-called smart cities, connecting citizens and embedding censors in things like garbage bins, crosswalks and highway sensors, reports Wanyee Li.