Police treat deaths near Huntsville, Ont. as triple murder-suicide

Police in a small central Ontario community say they're investigating the deaths of four people as a triple murder-suicide.

Ontario Provincial Police say they believe a man killed two women and another man before killing himself in Ryerson Township, Ont., about 300 kilometres north of Toronto.

Police say three of the deceased were members of the same family, and lived in the house where they were found on Friday evening.

They say the alleged killer was not related to the others.

Police say a post-mortem is taking place to confirm their causes of death.