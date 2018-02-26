Case against two guards charged in inmate's death adjourned a month

MONCTON, N.B. — The case of two correctional officers charged with manslaughter in the death of a New Brunswick inmate has been adjourned until March 28.

Forty-eight-year-old Alvida Ross and 31-year-old Mathieu Bourgoin are each charged with manslaughter and criminal negligence in the 2015 death of Matthew Hines.

RCMP had originally said foul play was not suspected in the death of Hines, who was hit repeatedly with pepper spray in prison.

But Canada's correctional investigator found prison staff used unnecessary force and failed to properly respond to the medical emergency at Dorchester Penitentiary.

Hines was serving a five-year sentence for crimes including robbery when he died on May 26, 2015.

Family members were originally told the 33-year-old died of a seizure.

They say they're relieved his death has been thoroughly investigated.