Ottawa police lay charges after child porn allegedly discovered on 'found' phone

OTTAWA — Police in Ottawa have charged a 40-year-old man with possessing and accessing child pornography after hundreds of images were allegedly discovered on a "found" cellphone.

Officers say the force's child exploitation unit was notified by a local business of a found cellphone containing child porn images.

They say subsequent investigation and forensic analysis revealed several hundred images.

An Ottawa man was due in court Monday afternoon to face the charges.

Ottawa police declined to provide further details.