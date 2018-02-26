Police watchdog investigating fatal shooting in Ottawa
A
A
Share via Email
OTTAWA — Ontario's police watchdog is investigating a fatal shooting in Ottawa.
The Special Investigations Unit says the incident occurred early Sunday evening when police officers responded to a call about an armed man in the city's west end.
The SIU says officers found the suspect in an alley and one of the officers fired multiple shots during an interaction with the man.
The agency says the man was hit and was later pronounced dead in hospital.
No other information is being released at this time.
The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates reports involving police where there's been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Opinion | Tristan Cleveland: For the Centre Plan density with the fewest towers is best
-
Netflix series Seven Seconds 'all about blood seeping into the ground’
-
Urban Etiquette: How do I vanquish my roommate in the thermostat wars?
-
Claim of Indian interference in Trudeau event ‘dangerously irresponsible': Andrew Scheer