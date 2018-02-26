Provincial police charge Orillia man, 31, with arson in weekend house fire
ORILLIA, Ont. — A 31-year-old man has been charged with arson after a house fire over the weekend in Orillia, Ont.
Provincial police say they were called to the home on the city's west side on Saturday afternoon.
They say an investigation revealed that after a dispute, a man known to the homeowner allegedly set the house on fire.
The local man was arrested at the scene without incident.
He's been held in custody pending a bail hearing in Barrie, Ont.
Police say they're still investigating, and they're asking anyone with information to contact them.
