Autopsy says man found in Elliot Lake woods was homicide victim

ELLIOT LAKE, Ont. — Provincial police in northern Ontario say a man whose remains were found in a wooded area on Feb. 14 was the victim of a homicide.

OPP earlier said the remains, which were found by officers in Elliot Lake, Ont., belong to 31-year-old Joseph Topping.

He had been reported missing on Jan. 8.

The homicide ruling was made following a post-mortem conducted Monday in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

Police have not indicated how Topping died, nor have they released any suspect information

The OPP Crime Unit is continuing its investigation.

