Divide and fund: Feds take targeted approach to Indigenous funding in new budget

OTTAWA — The federal government is throwing billions of dollars behind its bid for reconciliation with Canada's Indigenous Peoples, targeting its dollars into distinct streams of First Nations, Inuit and Metis funding.

Today's budget earmarks just shy of a billion dollars a year over the next five years, the bulk of which is aimed at supporting Indigenous children and families, investing in housing and health, and propelling First Nations toward self-government.

A separation in the types and levels of support between First Nations, Inuit and Metis reflects the Liberal government's shift two years ago to engage with each community and respond to their specific wish lists.

About $1.4 billion over the next six years will support Indigenous children in foster care and promote family reunification, while Inuit communities will see help to eliminate tuberculosis and to roll out a health survey, in addition to $400 million over 10 years money for housing.

Metis in Canada will see funding to help collect health data, as well as $500 million over 10 years to develop a housing strategy.