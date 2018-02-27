Your 4 Ontario PC leadership candidates: A Ford, a Mulroney, an unknown and the favourite

It is a soap opera meets a reality show meets House of Cards.

The March 10 Progressive Conservative leadership contest is can’t-miss viewing in Ontario with a provincial vote looming this spring.

True, the departure of controversial former leader Patrick Brown, who abandoned his improbable comeback bid on Feb. 26 after 10 tumultuous days, has robbed the PC psychodrama of a key actor.

But boasting a cast of characters that includes iconic political names like Ford and Mulroney, a patrician party stalwart who has lost twice before, and an energetic newcomer from the far right, the stage is still set for a blockbuster.

Voting online is March 2-8 and the winner will be announced two days later in Markham.

Here are the four remaining candidates vying for the chance to unseat Premier Kathleen Wynne’s Liberals in the June 7 election:

Ontario Progressive Conservative leadership candidates

Christine Elliott

AGE: 62

HOMETOWN: Oshawa/Whitby

OCCUPATION: Lawyer, former Ontario Patient Ombudsman

POLITICAL EXPERIENCE: Served as MPP for Whitby-Oshawa for nine years; ran unsuccessfully for PC leadership in 2009 (placing third) and 2015 (placing second)

ICONIC CONSERVATIVE RELATIVES: Her late husband, Jim Flaherty, former federal and provincial finance minister and runner-up in the 2002 and 2004 PC leadership races

FAMILY: Three adult sons

PLATFORM:

Opposes carbon tax

Says parents should be consulted on sex education

“What we need is someone who’s ready to go now and that’s me. I do have the experience and within a few months of an election that’s really important. Having to win your seat (for the first time) then having to win the province within a few months is not an easy thing to do — and that’s where I think the experience counts."

____

Doug Ford

AGE: 53

HOMETOWN: Etobicoke

OCCUPATION: President, Deco Labels and Flexible Packaging (family business); co-author Ford Nation: Two Brothers, One Vision — The True Story of the People’s Mayor

POLITICAL EXPERIENCE: One-term city councillor; 2014 Toronto mayoralty candidate (placing second)

ICONIC CONSERVATIVE RELATIVES: His younger brother and former Toronto mayor, the late Rob Ford; father Doug Ford Sr., MPP

FAMILY: Four adult daughters; wife Karla Ford

PLATFORM:

Opposes carbon tax

Would re-open sex-education curriculum debate

Would review all Ontario lesson plans

“If I am elected leader, I will take this (sex ed) issue to the party, to parents and to the voters. I will remain firm on this issue. I have always respected the taxpayer. I have always opposed the carbon tax. And I will always stand for parents having the first say in what their children learn."

____

Caroline Mulroney

AGE: 43

HOMETOWN: Born in Montreal, lives in Toronto

OCCUPATION: Investment executive

POLITICAL EXPERIENCE: First-time candidate in York-Simcoe

ICONIC CONSERVATIVE RELATIVES: Her father, former prime minister Brian Mulroney

FAMILY: Two daughters and two sons; husband Andrew Lapham

PLATFORM:

Opposes carbon tax

Would not re-open sex education debate

“I’m the candidate that’s new, who’s fresh and can offer a new perspective on how we can get Ontario back on track. It’s been 15 years of Liberal government, and people are sick and tired. They really want something completely new, something different."

____

Tanya Granic Allen

AGE: 37

HOMETOWN: Raised in Toronto, lives in Welbeck, Grey County

OCCUPATION: Political and organizational consultant, president of Parents As First Educators

POLITICAL EXPERIENCE: Conservative activist, rally organizer

ICONIC CONSERVATIVE RELATIVES: None

FAMILY: Three girls, one boy; husband Jonathan

PLATFORM:

Repeal the Liberal government’s updated sex-education curriculum