Police investigating after small plane flips while attempting to land

TOBERMORY, Ont. — Provincial police are investigating a small plane crash at the Tobermory Airport in Northern Bruce Peninsula, Ont.

Police say they were called to the airport on Monday at about 10 p.m., where they found the plane flipped over.

They say the four-seat plane was trying to land when the wheels became caught because of the amount of snow on the runway and flipped over.

The pilot, who was the only person in the small aircraft, was not injured.

But police say the plane was badly damaged in the crash.