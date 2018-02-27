Saskatoon judge says teen who murdered infant when 16 to be sentenced as adult

SASKATOON — A Saskatoon judge says a teen who killed an infant when she was 16 years old will be sentenced as an adult.

The teen, who is now 18, had pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Nikosis Cantre.

The boy was six weeks old when he died of his injuries in a Saskatoon hospital in July 2016.

Earlier in the trial the Crown played a tape of the teen talking with police in which she described how she beat the baby in a rage.

The maximum adult sentence would be life in prison with no chance of parole for seven years.