Memorial grows at site of fatal hit-and-run collision in New Brunswick

SAINT-CHARLES, N.B. — A memorial is growing at the side of a New Brunswick road after an alleged hit-and-run that led to the death of 22-year-old First Nations man.

Police said in a news release on Tuesday that the man was waiting for a ride on St-Charles Sud Road in Saint-Charles, N.B., on the evening of Feb. 24, when he was struck by a vehicle.

Friends and family in the community have identified the victim as Brady Francis of Elsipogtog First Nation, and a local funeral home has announced his funeral on Saturday in the community 90 kilometres north of Moncton.

RCMP initially said they found a GMC truck sign at the scene, and have since seized a truck as part of the investigation.

On Tuesday, the Mounties said they were analyzing a key piece of evidence and conducting interviews.