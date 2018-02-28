Nanticoke station's twin chimneys to be blasted to the ground
NANTICOKE, Ont. — Two giant chimneys at the Nanticoke generating station will be toppled today.
A blasting operation to demolish the towers is scheduled for 8:30 a.m.
Ontario provincial police are asking the public to avoid the area near the station on Haldimand Road 55 in Nanticoke, on land and on Lake Erie.
The public is asked to stay at least 500 metres away from the property on land and at least 1,000 metres away on Lake Erie.
The station first generated electricity in 1973, but stopped using coal as fuel in 2013 and is no longer in operation.
